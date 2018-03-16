高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Glencoe, IL, United States - ¥12,664,864
免费询盘

Glencoe, IL, 60022 - United States

188 Harbor Street

约¥12,664,864
原货币价格 $1,999,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 6.5
    浴室 (5 全卫, 3 半卫)
  • 4200
    平方英尺 (0.35 英亩)

房产描述

A Fabulous Buy On The East Side Of Glencoe. Luxury Stone and Brick French Colonial Now W Neutral Decor. Took The Colors Out and Painted It Linen White. A Classic Look. This Home Includes 4 Bedrooms Up, All En-Suite. 2Nd Level Laundry, Master Suite W Balcony, His and Her Closets & Spa Bath. Large Bedrooms W Vaulted Ceilings. Beautiful Eggshell Color Kitchen W Center Island, Butlers Pantry, Breakfast Area All Open The Family Room. Rich Wood Paneled Library W Plenty Of Storage. Lower Lever Includes: 5Th Bedroom and Bath, Exercise Room, Storage, Theater, Wet Bar W All The Trimmings and Family Room. Gorgeous Pool Put in Two Years Ago W Security Cover. Large Front and Back Yard. Close To The Beach, Town, Schools, Train and Shops.

> View additional property information and more photos

MLS ID: 09805292

联系方式

经纪公司：
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
代理经纪:
Jody Handler-Dickstein
8478356000

联系方式

经纪公司：
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
代理经纪:
Jody Handler-Dickstein
8478356000

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_