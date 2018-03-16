高端地产新闻
在售 - Scottsdale, AZ, United States - ¥11,055,622
免费询盘

Scottsdale, AZ, 85266 - United States

8227 E Granite Pass Road

约¥11,055,622
原货币价格 $1,745,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 5.5
    浴室 (5 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 5767
    平方英尺

房产描述

Outstanding Contemporary Custom Home surrounded by Mountain, City, & Sunset Views. Exquisitely designed by Nick Tsontakis, award winning Architect. This amazing Home offers SOLAR, high-end finishes, lots of natural light throughout, 4 fireplaces, arched ceilings, soothing palette, gorgeous stone floors, upgraded lighting/ceiling fans, new surround sound, Architecturally & Aesthetically STUNNING! One of a kind gourmet kitchen features granite work counters, center island w/butcher's wood top, breakfast bar, built-in SS appliances, patio access/views, and plethora of wood cabinetry with stylish hardware. Perfect Home for entertaining! Retracting Wall of Glass, sparkling pool, spa, built-in BBQ, roof deck, covered patio and a Beautiful Guest House! See it...Love it...Live it!

> View additional property information and more photos

MLS ID: 5687712

联系方式

经纪公司：
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
代理经纪:
Kelly Tiff
4805604218

