Korneuburg, 2102 - Austria

This comfortable house with clever residential concept offers architectural perfection that is embedded in the idyllic nature of the Bisamberg. The focused emphases in the interior and exterior make this property something very special.

On the ground floor one is welcomed by the spacious entrée with wardrobe. It's possible to install a guest unit with bathroom on this floor and additionally a wine cellar, a storage room and the access to the elevator can be found here.

Via an open staircase one reaches the first floor, the residential area of the house. The central anteroom leads to the modern premium kitchen with Gaggenau appliances (materials: korean, marble) with kitchen block, large dining table and fireplace that is open on three sides. The large glass areas of the bright kitchen offer a wonderful view into the green while cooking.

Directly adjacent is the spacious living room with large glass front that can be completely opened. Here, a beautiful view into garden and the swimming pond can be enjoyed.

Also on this floor the spa area with prepared connections for sauna, steam bath and whirlpool is located. Since the spa has not been completed, personal design ideas and wishes can be realized. The large skyframe panes have also been installed here and so nature's green can be brought into the spa area.

The second floor comprises 2 bedrooms with a bathroom including a tub and the master bedroom suite with bath and large walk-in wardrobe with built-in closets. From the master bedroom one has direct access to a terrace as well as into the garden. The bathrooms in the villa are furnished with italian marble.

On the third floor a further complete unit can be found, including living room, bedroom, bath with tub and shower, a wardrobe and two terraces with spectacular vast view into the valley and on castle Kreuzenstein.

The beautiful, south-facing garden borders directly to the Bisamberg forest and the swimming pond offers welcome cooling an hot summer days.

Facilities:

- Wine cellar - Spa area with connections for sauna, steam bath and whirlpool - Pellet heating - Security system - Triple glazing in the whole house - Italian marble in the baths - Fully equipped kitchen with Gaggenau appliances, materials: korean and marble - Garage for 2-3 cars directly accessible - Elevator from the garage to the second floor - Swimming pond - Eternit facade

Location:

In about 20-25 minutes the city center can be reached by car and yet the local recreation area of Bisamberg is located basically on the doorstep. A bus connects to the subway U6 in about 25 minutes. In the village a doctor, a pharmacy, a supermarket and an elementary school. In the neighbouring Korneuburg an elementary school as well as a secondary school can be found.