在售 - Houston, United States - ¥12,607,844
Houston, 77018 - United States

528 W 32nd St

约¥12,607,844
原货币价格 $1,990,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 7
    卧室
  • 6.5
    浴室 (6 全卫, 1 半卫)

房产描述

Located in Garden Oaks, consistently voted one of Houston's most desirable neighborhoods, this new construction plantation home is a class of its own. Boasting an efficient floor plan custom built by a premier Houston builder, this 7 bedroom home features a dramatic foyer, elegant formals, a chef's kitchen with a professional-grade Thermador appliance package, wine cellar, and a handsome study. A remarkable property primed for ideal family living, this residence also includes a welcoming circular driveway, 3-car garage, game room, backyard with plenty of space for a pool, porches on the first and second floor, energy efficient features, and home automation. Loaded with upgrades, stunning finishes, and high-end fixtures, you will immediately fall in love with this perfect home. Situated one block from Graham Park, this home is centrally located with access to the top schools, area amenities, and highways for easy commute to the city's major points of interest

上市日期: 2017年11月20日

MLS ID: 1711201117363713

联系方式

分部：
Nan and Company Properties
代理经纪:
Roula Gerguis

周边设施

周边设施
