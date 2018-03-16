高端地产新闻
在售 - Vinkeveen, Netherlands - ¥19,600,297
Vinkeveen, 3645BB - Netherlands

Groenlandse Kade 73

约¥19,600,297
原货币价格 $3,093,676
其他

详情

  • 2
    卧室
  • 6210
    平方英尺 (0.14 英亩)

房产描述

On one of the most beautiful locations on the Vinkeveense Plassen this spacious thatched villa with boathouse is located on a large plot of no less than 3,630 square meters of private land, the villa also includes more than 6 hectares of water.

The villa was once built as restaurant De Ronde Venen.

Although the villa needs to be modernized, the construction of the building is in good condition.

The villa lends itself to numerous possibilities.

If desired, the adjacent area of approximately 530 square meters can be purchased for € 200,000.

MLS ID: F1711210029700005

联系方式

分部：
Residence 365 B.V.
代理经纪:
Pieter Joep van den Brink
+31 20 671 7272

