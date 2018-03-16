6333 - Switzerland

房产描述

The 14-room country home was built in 1981 and completely renovated in 2012. The 5.5-room self-contained apartment in the lower floor of the house can be re-integrated into the main house as required and with minimal outlay. The approximately 450 sq.m. of living area offers a generous and versatile space spread over three levels. The timeless, high-quality interior plus the well-conceived layout create a harmonious living concept. The spacious outside areas (terraces, garden with biotope) harbour significant potential for personalisation (e.g. swimming pool). Parking includes a garage with two parking spaces and direct access to the house as well as six outside spaces in an exceptionally large driveway.