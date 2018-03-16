高端地产新闻
在售 - Switzerland - 请联系我们或经纪人查询价格
6333 - Switzerland

约请联系我们或经纪人查询价格
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 9
    卧室
  • 6
    浴室 (5 全卫, 2 半卫)
  • 4843
    平方英尺 (3953.686 英亩)

房产描述

The 14-room country home was built in 1981 and completely renovated in 2012. The 5.5-room self-contained apartment in the lower floor of the house can be re-integrated into the main house as required and with minimal outlay. The approximately 450 sq.m. of living area offers a generous and versatile space spread over three levels. The timeless, high-quality interior plus the well-conceived layout create a harmonious living concept. The spacious outside areas (terraces, garden with biotope) harbour significant potential for personalisation (e.g. swimming pool). Parking includes a garage with two parking spaces and direct access to the house as well as six outside spaces in an exceptionally large driveway.

上市日期: 2017年11月21日

MLS ID: 1711210800320545

联系方式

分部：
Wüst und Wüst
代理经纪:
Beat Hürlimann
+41 41 727 53 70

周边设施

周边设施
