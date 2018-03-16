高端地产新闻
在售 - Scottsdale, United States - ¥47,517,000
Scottsdale, 85262 - United States

42690 N 98th Place

约¥47,517,000
原货币价格 $7,500,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 6
    浴室 (6 全卫)
  • 7176
    平方英尺

房产描述

First time ever on market, this soft contemporary residence presents a world of beauty and privacy. Offered along with two adjacent magnificent lots, for an impressive and rare total over 19 acres, the opportunity exists to create your own compound for extended family or simply live with nature and bask in the beauty of stunning mountain, city light and sunset views. Meticulously designed by renowned architect Terry Kilbane and created by master builder Jim Manship, this estate home combines stunning formal dining and entertaining spaces with daily living features including amazing master retreat, beautiful chef's kitchen showcasing cherry mahogany cabinetry, expansive office/study retreat and delightful media screening room. Seamless indoor to outdoor living.

MLS ID: F1711211641700013

联系方式

分部：
Walt Danley Realty LLC
代理经纪:
Walt Danley
480.991.2050

