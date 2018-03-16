Saint Paul De Vence, Alpes-Maritimes - ¥40,824,188
Saint Paul De Vence, 06570 - France
约¥40,824,188
原货币价格 $6,443,618
独立家庭住宅
详情
5
卧室
4.5
浴室 (4 全卫, 1 半卫)
5274
平方英尺
房产描述
Superb property located in the most prestigious private domain "Les hauts de Saint-Paul", in total peace and quiet. Perched on the hill, it boasts an exceptional panoramic view over the sea and the picturesque village of Saint-Paul de Vence. It features two buildings, in total about 490 sqm, and offers a 5 dedrooms, an indoor swimming pool with hammam, many reception areas with refined decoration, a beautiful garden with large swimming pool and garages. Excellent construction quality and remarkable high-end services.