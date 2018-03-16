高端地产新闻
在售 - Saint Paul De Vence, France - ¥40,824,188
Saint Paul De Vence, 06570 - France

约¥40,824,188
原货币价格 $6,443,618
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 4.5
    浴室 (4 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 5274
    平方英尺

房产描述

Superb property located in the most prestigious private domain "Les hauts de Saint-Paul", in total peace and quiet. Perched on the hill, it boasts an exceptional panoramic view over the sea and the picturesque village of Saint-Paul de Vence. It features two buildings, in total about 490 sqm, and offers a 5 dedrooms, an indoor swimming pool with hammam, many reception areas with refined decoration, a beautiful garden with large swimming pool and garages. Excellent construction quality and remarkable high-end services.

MLS ID: F1711201840700008

联系方式

分部：
Michaël Zingraf Real Estate
代理经纪:
Michaël Zingraf Saint-Paul de Vence
+33 4 93 32 32 32

