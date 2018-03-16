高端地产新闻
在售 - Les Issambres, France - ¥54,170,557
Les Issambres, 83380 - France

约¥54,170,557
原货币价格 $8,550,185
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 8
    卧室
  • 3.5
    浴室 (2 全卫, 3 半卫)
  • 6609
    平方英尺

房产描述

New modern villa, remarkable in all respects, with total built surface of nearly 800 sqm, built on a plot of land of approximately 3 500 sqm with 50 meters of linear sea front onto the Pointe des Sardineaux and the Parks of Saint-Tropez. Very refined finitions, 7/8 bedrooms, elevator, garage for 5 vehicles. Quiet, secluded, less than 1 hour from Nice airport and 10 minutes walk from shops and the port.

MLS ID: F1711201840700007

_