Les Issambres, 83380 - France

房产描述

New modern villa, remarkable in all respects, with total built surface of nearly 800 sqm, built on a plot of land of approximately 3 500 sqm with 50 meters of linear sea front onto the Pointe des Sardineaux and the Parks of Saint-Tropez. Very refined finitions, 7/8 bedrooms, elevator, garage for 5 vehicles. Quiet, secluded, less than 1 hour from Nice airport and 10 minutes walk from shops and the port.