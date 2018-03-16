高端地产新闻
在售 - Boca Raton, United States - ¥23,410,042
Boca Raton, 33431 - United States

801 Ne Harbour Drive

约¥23,410,042
原货币价格 $3,695,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 6
    浴室 (6 全卫)
  • 10937
    平方英尺

房产描述

Brand New Modern Waterfront Estate located in Harbour East, one of Boca Raton's secluded waterfront enclaves. Just one home off the intracoastal, this home fronts 137' of water with a 50'pool, spa, summer kitchen and large covered loggia overlooking a 100'dock equipped with a new boat lift. The interior has high ceilings, large open rooms with walls of glass, a beautiful kitchen, family room, and a separate library all overlooking the waterway. The gorgeous upstairs master suite has stunning water-views and a private covered terrace. There are 4 additional family bedrooms each with its own bath as well as and upstairs office/yoga room.

MLS ID: F1711210247700006

联系方式

分部：
Premier Estate Properties
代理经纪:
Carmen D'Angelo, Jr.
561.910.3471

