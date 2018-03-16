801 Ne Harbour Drive

房产描述

Brand New Modern Waterfront Estate located in Harbour East, one of Boca Raton's secluded waterfront enclaves. Just one home off the intracoastal, this home fronts 137' of water with a 50'pool, spa, summer kitchen and large covered loggia overlooking a 100'dock equipped with a new boat lift. The interior has high ceilings, large open rooms with walls of glass, a beautiful kitchen, family room, and a separate library all overlooking the waterway. The gorgeous upstairs master suite has stunning water-views and a private covered terrace. There are 4 additional family bedrooms each with its own bath as well as and upstairs office/yoga room.