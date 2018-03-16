高端地产新闻
在售 - Sarasota, United States - ¥12,607,844
Sarasota, 34242 - United States

7433 Midnight Pass Rd

约¥12,607,844
原货币价格 $1,990,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 5217
    平方英尺 (0.37 英亩)

房产描述

Savor the island lifestyle of Siesta Key from this magnificent five-bedroom waterfront estate. Located on a canal just moments from Sarasota Bay, arrive by land or by sea before throwing off your flip flops and making yourself at home in this tropical getaway. The interiors are welcoming, elegant and open, soaking in ample natural light through French doors that lead onto the patio. Enjoy a fresh cup of coffee as you sit at the eat-in kitchen and watch activity along the canal or entertain friends and family in the formal dining room. The master suite is generously proportioned while the master bath features a soaking tub and 2 walk in showers. Four guest bedrooms provide plenty of space for family and visitors. Escape to the outdoors as you take a dip in the resort-style pool and spa overlooking the canal. Enjoy the shade on your covered lanai, grilling ginger honey salmon and summer squash for lunch. Cast off from your dock for a relaxing voyage along Sarasota Bay where you may choose to drop anchor on a sandbar and swim in warm, turquoise waters. Located near the No. 1 ranked beach in the United States, you’ll never tire of walking along the white sands of Siesta Beach as you take in the sunset and remember to cherish each day.

上市日期: 2017年11月20日

MLS ID: F1711210029700007

联系方式

分部：
Michael Saunders & Company
代理经纪:
Ryan Skrzypkowski
941.387.6630

