6246 N 47th Street

房产描述

A classic Spanish style Villa. Updating has kept all the authentic charm. Located in the Heart of Paradise Valley, the home enjoys lush grounds and views of CamelbackMountain, Mummy Mountain and the Mountain Preserve. This custom home with a resort like backyard, N/S lighted tennis court, heated pool, spa, built in BBQ and 416 sq ft guest casita was designed by Ken Brown. Walk thru the arched wood Spanish revivalfront entry to the light and airy Split floor plan with wood and Saltillo tile floors, arched doorways, soaring beamed ceilings, custom niches and charming detail throughout. Family Room with Bar opens to large covered patio. Enter the paved driveway to theoversized 3 car garage/with workbench, large storage room and additional ramada carport. Close to 5 star resorts,