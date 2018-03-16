高端地产新闻
在售 - Paradise Valley, United States - ¥10,738,842
免费询盘

Paradise Valley, 85253 - United States

6246 N 47th Street

约¥10,738,842
原货币价格 $1,695,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 4.5
    浴室 (4 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 4469
    平方英尺

房产描述

A classic Spanish style Villa. Updating has kept all the authentic charm. Located in the Heart of Paradise Valley, the home enjoys lush grounds and views of CamelbackMountain, Mummy Mountain and the Mountain Preserve. This custom home with a resort like backyard, N/S lighted tennis court, heated pool, spa, built in BBQ and 416 sq ft guest casita was designed by Ken Brown. Walk thru the arched wood Spanish revivalfront entry to the light and airy Split floor plan with wood and Saltillo tile floors, arched doorways, soaring beamed ceilings, custom niches and charming detail throughout. Family Room with Bar opens to large covered patio. Enter the paved driveway to theoversized 3 car garage/with workbench, large storage room and additional ramada carport. Close to 5 star resorts,

MLS ID: F1711202239700001

联系方式

分部：
Walt Danley Realty LLC
代理经纪:
Walt Danley
480.991.2050

_