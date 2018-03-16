高端地产新闻
在售 - Delray Beach, United States - ¥31,646,322
Delray Beach, 33483 - United States

960 S Ocean Boulevard

约¥31,646,322
原货币价格 $4,995,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 6937
    平方英尺

房产描述

New architect-designed island-inspired showplace on Ocean Boulevard. Seeming like an escape to an exclusive tropical resort, this alluring compound-like realm indulges effortless living and entertaining, centered on a fabulous pool courtyard between the main residence and cabana/guest house. Sophistication and understated simplicity blend in the fresh, light open floor-plan. Exquisite pavilion-inspired master suite. The information herein is deemed reliable and subject to errors, omissions or changes without notice. The information has been derived from architectural plans or county records. Buyer should verify all measurements

MLS ID: F1711210247700007

联系方式

分部：
Premier Estate Properties
代理经纪:
Pascal Liguori
561.665.8177

