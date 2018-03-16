960 S Ocean Boulevard

房产描述

New architect-designed island-inspired showplace on Ocean Boulevard. Seeming like an escape to an exclusive tropical resort, this alluring compound-like realm indulges effortless living and entertaining, centered on a fabulous pool courtyard between the main residence and cabana/guest house. Sophistication and understated simplicity blend in the fresh, light open floor-plan. Exquisite pavilion-inspired master suite. The information herein is deemed reliable and subject to errors, omissions or changes without notice. The information has been derived from architectural plans or county records. Buyer should verify all measurements