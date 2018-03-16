高端地产新闻
在售 - Delray Beach, United States - ¥29,048,726
Delray Beach, 33483 - United States

1033 Seasage Drive

约¥29,048,726
原货币价格 $4,585,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 8575
    平方英尺

房产描述

Mastering a mix of classic style and fresh, light ease, this impressive European-inspired showplace by award-winning architect Randall Stofft is beautifully landscaped on an expansive corner property in a desirable beachside neighborhood. Designed for comfortably elegant living in luxe refinement, the stunning interiors open to the resort-like pool terrace and fire-lit loggia with summer kitchen. The information herein is deemed reliable and subject to errors, omissions or changes without notice. The information has been derived from architectural plans or county records. Buyer should verify all measurements

MLS ID: F1711210247700004

分部：
Premier Estate Properties
代理经纪:
Antonio Liguori
561.665.8171

