在售 - Boca Raton, United States - ¥22,142,922
Boca Raton, 33487 - United States

851 Ne 70th Street

约¥22,142,922
原货币价格 $3,495,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 7
    浴室 (7 全卫)
  • 9626
    平方英尺

房产描述

Brand New luxurious Modern home sited on 179'of water, located in Boca Harbour, one of Boca Raton's coveted boating sanctuaries. This stunning estate is comprised of over 5900 square feet of grand living space with soaring ceilings and walls of glass, taking advantage of beautiful water views from almost every room. The covered loggia and summer kitchen overlooking the very unique curved pool and waterway create an enviable outdoor entertaining area. The upstairs master suite, with its private covered balcony has two separate luxurious bathrooms. There are 4 additional spacious family bedrooms and a den/library with full bath.

MLS ID: F1711210247700008

联系方式

分部：
Premier Estate Properties
代理经纪:
Joseph G. Liguori
561.910.3477

