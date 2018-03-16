高端地产新闻
在售 - Santa Barbara, United States - ¥33,261,900
免费询盘

Santa Barbara, 93108 - United States

1389 Plaza Pacifica

约¥33,261,900
原货币价格 $5,250,000
共管公寓

详情

  • 2
    卧室
  • 2.5
    浴室 (2 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 1666
    平方英尺

房产描述

Sounds of the ocean waves on the shore will welcome you in this rarely available, beautifully staged 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath condo in the exclusive gated community of Bonnymede in Montecito. Unobstructed ocean views greet you upon entering this welcoming residence. The views on the first level can be enjoyed in the living room or from the balcony. The first level also includes an eat in kitchen with Granite counter tops, in closet stackable laundry, half bath and a wet bar. The second level has the master suite with a private balcony with majestic ocean and island views, and a second large bedroom with an en-suite bath. The condo includes a private 2 car garage & numerous property amenities. The property is adjacent to the Coral Casino, steps from the Biltmore & close to Coast Village Road For exterior views and interior footage, please also view the following link, www.1389plazapacifica.com

上市日期: 2017年11月20日

MLS ID: F1711201444700081

联系方式

分部：
Village Properties Realtors
代理经纪:
Michelle Bischoff
+1 805 570 4361

_