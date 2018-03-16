1389 Plaza Pacifica

房产描述

Sounds of the ocean waves on the shore will welcome you in this rarely available, beautifully staged 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath condo in the exclusive gated community of Bonnymede in Montecito. Unobstructed ocean views greet you upon entering this welcoming residence. The views on the first level can be enjoyed in the living room or from the balcony. The first level also includes an eat in kitchen with Granite counter tops, in closet stackable laundry, half bath and a wet bar. The second level has the master suite with a private balcony with majestic ocean and island views, and a second large bedroom with an en-suite bath. The condo includes a private 2 car garage & numerous property amenities. The property is adjacent to the Coral Casino, steps from the Biltmore & close to Coast Village Road For exterior views and interior footage, please also view the following link, www.1389plazapacifica.com