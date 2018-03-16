Paris, 75016 - France

房产描述

Auteuil Church. This exceptional apartment occupies the entire fourth floor of a beautifully maintained 1930’s building located in a private square. Triple-facing and very peaceful, it offers about 315 sqm of living space including an entrance hall, a sumptuous living/reception room, a drawing room, a rotunda dining room, a 20 sqm kitchen with dining facilities, four bedrooms each with a bath or shower room, a study and a laundry room. The living and reception rooms offer a total of 150 sqm of living space. If required, the drawing room could create a fifth bedroom. The apartment is sold with an 11.21 sqm studio apartment with a shower on the 8th floor (benefiting from lift access, enjoying an open view of the Eiffel Tower and benefiting from access to a shared terrace), and three cellars. The building has a caretaker, and is equipped with a lift, a door-entry code and an intercom.