在售 - Paris, France - ¥23,316,892
Paris, 75016 - France

约¥23,316,892
原货币价格 $3,680,297
公寓

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 2.5
    浴室 (2 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 3386
    平方英尺

房产描述

Auteuil Church. This exceptional apartment occupies the entire fourth floor of a beautifully maintained 1930’s building located in a private square. Triple-facing and very peaceful, it offers about 315 sqm of living space including an entrance hall, a sumptuous living/reception room, a drawing room, a rotunda dining room, a 20 sqm kitchen with dining facilities, four bedrooms each with a bath or shower room, a study and a laundry room. The living and reception rooms offer a total of 150 sqm of living space. If required, the drawing room could create a fifth bedroom. The apartment is sold with an 11.21 sqm studio apartment with a shower on the 8th floor (benefiting from lift access, enjoying an open view of the Eiffel Tower and benefiting from access to a shared terrace), and three cellars. The building has a caretaker, and is equipped with a lift, a door-entry code and an intercom.

MLS ID: F1711201840700030

联系方式

分部：
Daniel Féau Conseil Immobilier
代理经纪:
Daniel Féau Passy
+33 (0)1 53 92 00 00

周边设施

周边设施
