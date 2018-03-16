高端地产新闻
在售 - Harwich, United States - ¥15,173,762
Harwich, 02646 - United States

9 Atlantic Street

约¥15,173,762
原货币价格 $2,395,000
其他

详情

  • 3
    卧室

房产描述

Direct Oceanfront Setting in Harwich Port! This perfect beach house offers Spectacular Views of Nantucket Sound and stairs to a sandy public beach. Completely turnkey and minutes away from the Village and Wychmere Beach Club. Built new in 2010, the home features a contemporary open floor plan. The heart of the home is the light-filled great room with a gas fireplace, built-ins, a fully equipped kitchen with access to an outdoor patio and yard with beach access. The main level is complete with a first-floor bedroom and bath. Above are two large bedrooms; one with a laundry and walk in closet, open to an expansive deck with outdoor shower. Highlights included hard wood floors, Central AC, sound system, whirlpool. Strong rental history and furnishings negotiable.

MLS ID: F1711210641700020

联系方式

分部：
Pine Acres Realty
代理经纪:
Lori Fanning Smith
508-945-0722

