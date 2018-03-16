9 Atlantic Street

房产描述

Direct Oceanfront Setting in Harwich Port! This perfect beach house offers Spectacular Views of Nantucket Sound and stairs to a sandy public beach. Completely turnkey and minutes away from the Village and Wychmere Beach Club. Built new in 2010, the home features a contemporary open floor plan. The heart of the home is the light-filled great room with a gas fireplace, built-ins, a fully equipped kitchen with access to an outdoor patio and yard with beach access. The main level is complete with a first-floor bedroom and bath. Above are two large bedrooms; one with a laundry and walk in closet, open to an expansive deck with outdoor shower. Highlights included hard wood floors, Central AC, sound system, whirlpool. Strong rental history and furnishings negotiable.