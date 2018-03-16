高端地产新闻
在售 - Paris, France - ¥14,877,276
Paris, 75005 - France

约¥14,877,276
原货币价格 $2,348,203
公寓

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 2
    浴室 (1 全卫, 2 半卫)
  • 1385
    平方英尺

房产描述

Descartes - Clovis. This peaceful and bright 7-room apartment is on the ground and first floors of a very well maintained 17th century building. East and west facing, it offers 128.68 sqm of living space featuring exposed beams, half-timbering and tommette floor tiles and enjoys a pretty open view of the école polytechnique gardens. It includes a living/reception room, a dining room, a fitted kitchen, a bedroom with a fitted cupboard, a shower room with a toilet, a second bedroom, a laundry room, and a bathroom with a toilet. A staircase from the dining room leads down to a living room/study featuring a 3.40 metre high ceiling, two further bedrooms and a shower room with a toilet. The ground floor benefits from independent access. Sold with two cellars. Renovation is required to exploit the full potential of this delightful apartment.

MLS ID: F1711201840700032

联系方式

分部：
Daniel Féau Conseil Immobilier
代理经纪:
Daniel Féau Luxembourg
+33 (0)1 84 79 39 70

