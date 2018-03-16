Paris, 75005 - France

房产描述

Descartes - Clovis. This peaceful and bright 7-room apartment is on the ground and first floors of a very well maintained 17th century building. East and west facing, it offers 128.68 sqm of living space featuring exposed beams, half-timbering and tommette floor tiles and enjoys a pretty open view of the école polytechnique gardens. It includes a living/reception room, a dining room, a fitted kitchen, a bedroom with a fitted cupboard, a shower room with a toilet, a second bedroom, a laundry room, and a bathroom with a toilet. A staircase from the dining room leads down to a living room/study featuring a 3.40 metre high ceiling, two further bedrooms and a shower room with a toilet. The ground floor benefits from independent access. Sold with two cellars. Renovation is required to exploit the full potential of this delightful apartment.