高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Paris, France - ¥26,143,182
免费询盘

Paris, 75016 - France

约¥26,143,182
原货币价格 $4,126,394
公寓

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 2444
    平方英尺

房产描述

Avenue Henri Martin, at the junction with Rue de la Pompe. This family and reception apartment on the second floor of a fine period private mansion benefits from open south-facing views. Recently renovated throughout, it offers about 228 sqm of living space including a generously proportioned living/reception room enjoying views of the Eiffel Tower, a fully equipped kitchen with dining facilities, three peaceful bedrooms with two bathrooms, and a study. It would be possible to create a fourth bedroom with a bathroom. With a cellar. The building is equipped with a lift.

MLS ID: F1711201840700028

联系方式

分部：
Daniel Féau Conseil Immobilier
代理经纪:
Daniel Féau Victor Hugo
+33 (0)1 45 53 25 25

联系方式

分部：
Daniel Féau Conseil Immobilier
代理经纪:
Daniel Féau Victor Hugo
+33 (0)1 45 53 25 25

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_