Paris, 75016 - France

房产描述

Avenue Henri Martin, at the junction with Rue de la Pompe. This family and reception apartment on the second floor of a fine period private mansion benefits from open south-facing views. Recently renovated throughout, it offers about 228 sqm of living space including a generously proportioned living/reception room enjoying views of the Eiffel Tower, a fully equipped kitchen with dining facilities, three peaceful bedrooms with two bathrooms, and a study. It would be possible to create a fourth bedroom with a bathroom. With a cellar. The building is equipped with a lift.