在售 - Issaquah, WA, United States - ¥8,331,314
May Valley, Issaquah, WA, 98027 - United States

18529 Se May Valley Road

约¥8,331,314
原货币价格 $1,315,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 3.5
    浴室 (3 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 3300
    平方英尺 (121.0 平方英尺)

房产描述

Custom Built, 2007 Craftsman on a shy 3 acre level lot. Natural landscape bursting with peace & serenity ready for your vision & design. 3300 SqFt, 4 beds, 3 1/2 bth & 2 Bonus rooms. Den, Re-finished Hardwoods, ceramic tile & carpet. Gourmet Granite kitchen w/dbl oven, W/In Pantry, cooktop gas range, SS Apps. Inside/outside cozy gas FP, Patio & private back yard, red barn, massive 40 X 60 Shop w/Loft, 3 bed 1 bath ADU) & room to roam. Issaquah schools, minutes to I-405, I-90, shopping & dining.

房产特征

  • 混凝土地基
  • 地毯
  • 壁炉
  • 空调
  • 冰箱
  • 洗碗机
  • 干衣机

上市日期: 2017年11月18日

MLS ID: 1220037

联系方式

分部：
Berkshire Hathaway Hs Nw
代理经纪:
Tracie Pentzold

