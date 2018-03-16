高端地产新闻
在售 - Sabinal, TX, United States - ¥21,860,987
Sabinal, TX, 78881 - United States

约¥21,860,987
原货币价格 $3,450,500
  • 769.0
    英亩

This exceptional RIO BLANCO CREEK RANCH is located in the ideal area just Southwest of Sabinal and about 15 minutes from Uvalde. (Out of the oil play yet in the perfect area for large deer, awesome quail and dove hunting just to name a few). The Blanco Creek runs through the ranch with three water holes, one over 10 feet deep, offering great fishing and water foul opportunities. There is also a pond near the headquarters that has a liner and also a windmill aerator that is fully stocked. RIO BLANCO CREEK RA

上市日期: 2017年11月20日

MLS ID: 1280233

分部：
BHHS Killough Properties
代理经纪:
Timothy Saunders
830-591-9509

