1400 Valley View Hwy

房产描述

Surrounded by panoramic natural beauty on 30 acres of tree framed privacy, this custom classic offers all the desired comforts of home in a timeless sophisticated style both inside and out. Architecturally drawn rom the Atlanta Showcase Parade of Homes, the floor plan \was thoughtfully designed to create a more open, seamless flow inviting a casual elegance for entertaining while promoting a cozy warmth for those more intimate family gatherings on a daily basis. Masterfully crafted with 10 foot and higher ceilings finished in generous millwork. All rooms are surrounded by windows embracing an abundance of natural light throughout almost bringing the outside while capturing every majestic view of its grounds. Castle Rock stands above in site almost reinforcing the stability of the home's structure as a fortress to call your own home. A honed marble foyer crowned by its crystal chandelier sets the tone for the attention to detail to follow and is quickly met by pristine site finished hardwoods running throughout warming and inviting you into each room. The formal dining room is large, open and filled with light flanked by the butler's pantry and doors opening to the covered front porch as if one room overlooking the lush green space of impeccably manicured grounds. Main level living is encouraged with a gentlemen's study off the foyer creating the perfect at home work environment or a cozy place to curl up and watch your favorite movie that smoothly transitions into hidden privately tucked away entry into the master wing privately tucked away allowing a total escape for the evening. The kitchen opens to a generous keeping room with fireplace and family room with sunroom with beverage center accessible to all. Three complete bedroom suites are found on the second level along with bonus, exercise and extraordinary walk-n storage. Three car garage with expansion space above presents the perfect nanny suite or recreation room potential. Invest in serenity, a richer quantity and greater quality of life - yours and your family's within an easy 20 minutes of downtown Chattanooga.