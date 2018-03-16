高端地产新闻
待售 - Stuart, FL, United States - ¥9,471,722
Stuart, FL, 34996 - United States

14 Middle Road

约¥9,471,722
原货币价格 $1,495,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (3 全卫, 1 半卫)

房产描述

Looking for a brand new high end quality home without the hassle of building yourself? Your search is over! Built in 2015/16, this custom home sits 32 feet above sea level on a premier oversized lot located in the prestigious High Point neighborhood at the tip of the S. Sewall's Point peninsula. Superbly built with all the finest in construction & appointments, this 3BR/3.5BA/3CG home has not missed a beat when it comes to quality. The private backyard can easily be your very own spa with a 40' lap pool, separate 12 person hot tub, separate propane fireplace, awesome outdoor shower, oversized patio, & in ground luxury umbrellas surrounded by custom tiered landscaping & fencing. This house has complete impact glass, whole house generator, 2 master suites (up & down), 2 steam showers, gourmet kitchen, screened patio & water views from the second floor!

房产特征

  • 金属屋顶
  • 大理石地板
  • 景观
  • 洒水系统
  • 水疗按摩浴缸
  • 壁炉
  • 空调
  • 微波炉
  • 冰箱
  • 洗碗机

上市日期: 2017年11月13日

MLS ID: M20008233

联系方式

分部：
Berkshire Hathaway Florida Realty
代理经纪:
Anne Schmidt
772-285-5750

周边设施

