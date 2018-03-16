高端地产新闻
在售 - Parkland, FL, United States - ¥8,445,354
Heron Bay East Olde Brook, Parkland, FL, 33076 - United States

11867 Nw 69th Pl

约¥8,445,354
原货币价格 $1,333,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 6
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 5654
    平方英尺

房产描述

Mimi Mansion in this Exquisite 6 bedroom+library+Theater Room(fully equipped), on water & golf. Upgraded with all high end finishes such as subzero fridge, Viking appliances, infinity edge heated pool & spa, over-sized decking, electronic shades in the secluded Master, marble to ceiling in master bath & bidet & Jacuzzi tub, no carpet except the theater room in the entire home,& fully fenced lot just to name a few. Elegant foyer with a grand chandelier & a coy pond in your courtyard entrance to enjoy.

房产特征

  • 电采暖燃料
  • 电采暖系统
  • 景观
  • 报警系统
  • 平台
  • 木制平台
  • 空调
  • 微波炉
  • 冰箱
  • 洗碗机
  • 干衣机

上市日期: 2017年11月20日

MLS ID: F10094757

联系方式

分部：
Berkshire Hathaway Fl Realty
代理经纪:
Lea Plotkin
954-802-8451

