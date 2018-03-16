11867 Nw 69th Pl

房产描述

Mimi Mansion in this Exquisite 6 bedroom+library+Theater Room(fully equipped), on water & golf. Upgraded with all high end finishes such as subzero fridge, Viking appliances, infinity edge heated pool & spa, over-sized decking, electronic shades in the secluded Master, marble to ceiling in master bath & bidet & Jacuzzi tub, no carpet except the theater room in the entire home,& fully fenced lot just to name a few. Elegant foyer with a grand chandelier & a coy pond in your courtyard entrance to enjoy.