在售 - Jacksonville Beach, FL, United States - ¥6,969,160
Jacksonville Beach, Jacksonville Beach, FL, 32250 - United States

25 Hopson Rd

约¥6,969,160
原货币价格 $1,100,000
土地

详情

  • 1.15
    英亩

房产描述

Wake up to Breathtaking Sun-Rise views from your back veranda, when you build your Coastal Dream House on this gorgeous Acre Plus Home Site in Jacksonville Beach. Rare opportunity to own one of the last parcels surrounded by nature and wildlife. Watch the Eagles soar, the Cranes gently coast by and the yachts cruise up and down the Intracoastal. Tucked away in the tidal marshes, this property shares a private road with only a few neighbors. Peaceful and tranquil describes this beautiful Home Site location, with Moss draped Oak Trees and native vegetation. Conveniently located within two miles of the Atlantic Ocean, close to restaurants, cafe`s and shopping, hospitals and medical facilities, marinas and the many eclectic and historical museums and galleries.

房产特征

  • 景观

    上市日期: 2017年11月19日

    MLS ID: 910097

    联系方式

    分部：
    Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices Florida Network Realty
    代理经纪:
    LEE ELMORE
    904-699-4503

