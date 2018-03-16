高端地产新闻
在售 - Fort Collins, CO, United States - ¥12,671,200
The Hill At Cobb Lake, Fort Collins, CO, 80524 - United States

4219 Taliesin Way

约¥12,671,200
原货币价格 $2,000,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 6
    卧室
  • 7
    浴室 (3 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 6484
    平方英尺 (2.0 英亩)

房产描述

Private sanctuary of Rustic Elegance, surrounded by OPEN Space, 2 acres, Holistic Architecture by Internationally Award Winning Locati Architects & Interiors. Breathtaking Front Range Mountain views, 3 water features, Upper Bunk Wing, Exercise Room, Wine Cellar, Media/Rec.Rm, comfortable Radiant Heat & UNICO cooling, Reclaimed Timbers from Montana, Old World Quality, includes all exercise equipment & AV, Control 4, simply one of the best examples of regional architecture, minutes from Old Town!

房产特征

  • 地毯
  • 散热片式采暖系统
  • 窗帘
  • 吧台
  • 洗衣机烘干机接口
  • 景观
  • 拱形天花板
  • 报警系统
  • 双层玻璃窗户
  • 有线卫星电视
  • 壁炉
  • 空调
  • 微波炉
  • 冰箱
  • 洗碗机
  • 干衣机

上市日期: 2017年11月20日

MLS ID: 837118

联系方式

分部：
Berkshire Hathaway-FTC JFK
代理经纪:
Catherine Rogers
970-999-8803

