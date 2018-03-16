The Hill At Cobb Lake, Fort Collins, CO, 80524 - United States
4219 Taliesin Way
约¥12,671,200
原货币价格 $2,000,000
独立家庭住宅
详情
6
卧室
7
浴室 (3 全卫, 1 半卫)
6484
平方英尺 (2.0 英亩)
房产描述
Private sanctuary of Rustic Elegance, surrounded by OPEN Space, 2 acres, Holistic Architecture by Internationally Award Winning Locati Architects & Interiors. Breathtaking Front Range Mountain views, 3 water features, Upper Bunk Wing, Exercise Room, Wine Cellar, Media/Rec.Rm, comfortable Radiant Heat & UNICO cooling, Reclaimed Timbers from Montana, Old World Quality, includes all exercise equipment & AV, Control 4, simply one of the best examples of regional architecture, minutes from Old Town!