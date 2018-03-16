4219 Taliesin Way

房产描述

Private sanctuary of Rustic Elegance, surrounded by OPEN Space, 2 acres, Holistic Architecture by Internationally Award Winning Locati Architects & Interiors. Breathtaking Front Range Mountain views, 3 water features, Upper Bunk Wing, Exercise Room, Wine Cellar, Media/Rec.Rm, comfortable Radiant Heat & UNICO cooling, Reclaimed Timbers from Montana, Old World Quality, includes all exercise equipment & AV, Control 4, simply one of the best examples of regional architecture, minutes from Old Town!