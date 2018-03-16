9 W Summit Drive

房产描述

Beautiful sun-filled, Emerald Hills Rancher features 3 bedrooms - (Large Master Suite with walk in closet) 2 baths (Large walk-in shower in Master Bath, Hall Bath features shower over the tub) Spacious living room with fireplace, Dining Room and Family Room combination, open kitchen, an inside laundry are with full size washer and dryer. Multiple patios and decks - Great home for entertaining. PLUS a 686 sq. ft. 1 bedroom, 1 bath in-law unit upstairs with full kitchen, patio and separate parking large enough for an RV also. Large workshop/storage room. Vaulted ceilings, double paned windows throughout, new exterior paint. Emerald Hills neighborhood with excellent schools, minutes to Emerald Lake Country Club.