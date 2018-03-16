高端地产新闻
在售 - Redwood City, CA, United States - ¥12,639,522
免费询盘

Redwood City, CA, 94062 - United States

9 W Summit Drive

约¥12,639,522
原货币价格 $1,995,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室
  • 2790
    平方英尺 (0.22 英亩)

房产描述

Beautiful sun-filled, Emerald Hills Rancher features 3 bedrooms - (Large Master Suite with walk in closet) 2 baths (Large walk-in shower in Master Bath, Hall Bath features shower over the tub) Spacious living room with fireplace, Dining Room and Family Room combination, open kitchen, an inside laundry are with full size washer and dryer. Multiple patios and decks - Great home for entertaining. PLUS a 686 sq. ft. 1 bedroom, 1 bath in-law unit upstairs with full kitchen, patio and separate parking large enough for an RV also. Large workshop/storage room. Vaulted ceilings, double paned windows throughout, new exterior paint. Emerald Hills neighborhood with excellent schools, minutes to Emerald Lake Country Club.

房产特征

  • 木板外墙
  • 地毯
  • 窗帘
  • 洗衣机烘干机接口
  • 景观
  • 拱形天花板
  • 报警系统
  • 平台
  • 花园
  • 双层玻璃窗户
  • 木制平台
  • 壁炉
  • 空调
  • 微波炉
  • 垃圾处理
  • 冰箱
  • 洗碗机
  • 干衣机
  • 洗衣机

上市日期: 2017年11月19日

MLS ID: 465132

联系方式

分部：
BHHS California Realty
代理经纪:
Lawrence Franzella
650-871-3601

