高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
待售 - Auburn, AL, United States - ¥6,969,160
免费询盘

White Oaks, Auburn, AL, 36830 - United States

465 Nottingham Drive

约¥6,969,160
原货币价格 $1,100,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (4 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 7311
    平方英尺 (2.0 平方英尺)

房产描述

Custom built home by Michael Allen Homes with 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms plus dedicated home theater. Spray foam insulation including all exterior walls & basement walls. Navien tankless water heater. Pella single casement windows. Sand & finish oak hardwoods. Wrought iron arched double front door. Extensive case molding around interior arches. 7" baseboards throughout. Van Nostrand custom cabinets throughout including in the master closets. Bosch kitchen appliances. Freedom rail shelving in all secondary bedroom closets. LED bulbs throughout interior & exterior including all chandelier bulbs & under cabinet lighting in the kitchen. Insteon lighting throughout house & automated through Amazon Echo. HTD zoned audio in all rooms, patio & downstairs garage. 4 car oversized garages (2 up & 2 down) totaling 1,429 sq. ft. Epoxy floors in all garages & storage room. Insulated garage doors. LED landscape lighting & separate irrigation meter installed in 2016. Security system & cameras.

房产特征

  • 砖外墙
  • 地毯
  • 其他采暖系统
  • 报警系统
  • 门廊
  • 平台
  • 壁炉
  • 空调
  • 微波炉
  • 洗碗机

上市日期: 2017年11月20日

MLS ID: 125385

联系方式

分部：
Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices
代理经纪:
RYAN EDWARDS ANNIE WILLIAMS TEAM
334-444-2431

联系方式

分部：
Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices
代理经纪:
RYAN EDWARDS ANNIE WILLIAMS TEAM
334-444-2431

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_