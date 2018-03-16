465 Nottingham Drive

房产描述

Custom built home by Michael Allen Homes with 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms plus dedicated home theater. Spray foam insulation including all exterior walls & basement walls. Navien tankless water heater. Pella single casement windows. Sand & finish oak hardwoods. Wrought iron arched double front door. Extensive case molding around interior arches. 7" baseboards throughout. Van Nostrand custom cabinets throughout including in the master closets. Bosch kitchen appliances. Freedom rail shelving in all secondary bedroom closets. LED bulbs throughout interior & exterior including all chandelier bulbs & under cabinet lighting in the kitchen. Insteon lighting throughout house & automated through Amazon Echo. HTD zoned audio in all rooms, patio & downstairs garage. 4 car oversized garages (2 up & 2 down) totaling 1,429 sq. ft. Epoxy floors in all garages & storage room. Insulated garage doors. LED landscape lighting & separate irrigation meter installed in 2016. Security system & cameras.