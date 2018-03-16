Saint-tropez, Var Coast, French Riviera

房产描述

Fully refurbished 2 bedroom flat, set on the second and last floor of a typical townhouse in Saint-Tropez. For sale by Savills Saint Tropez. REF AST895P



Ideally situated between the famous places des Lices and the Port this beautifully presented property offers a central setting.



Fully refurbished, using high quality fixtures and fittings, this elegant apartment is set on the second and last floor of a traditional townhouse and is not overlooked by neighbours.



Accommodation includes an entrance hall, open plan reception room with dining area and fully fitted kitchen, an en suite master bedroom plus further en suite bedroom, guest room and guest cloakroom.



The property features excellent views over the iconic bell tower of St-Tropez.



Surface Loi Carrez: 62,25 m²

Living space surface : 70,85 m²



Location



Saint Tropez is now universally known as one of the most exclusive locations in the world. It all began as a small sleepy fishing village and commercial port.



It was the appearance of Brigitte Bardot in the Saint Tropez that truly pushed the town to the height of its fame and set the trend for it being the ultimate summertime destination for the jet-set where we have our luxury apartments and villas in and around the village.



The contrast between celebrity playground and quiet French community gives Saint Tropez a dual personality and certainly contributes to its charm.



The balance between luxury services and typical French village life suits many of our property owners in the area, granting them a taste of France without renouncing the best in quality and exclusivity.



