高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Spain - ¥10,121,564
免费询盘

Spain

Eixample Right, Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain

约¥10,121,564
原货币价格 €1,300,000
公寓

详情

  • 2
    卧室

房产描述

Several apartments available in this excellent new development in Eixample Right with 2 communal pools and a gym.

Brand new 1st  4th floor apartments of 134 to 193 m² in an elegant Modernista building by Enric Sagnier near Passeig de Gracia, Palau de la Musica and all that the city centre has to offer.

These exclusive 2 and 3 bedroom apartments boasts light-filled interiors and spacious living areas, 2 or 3 generous bathrooms and open-plan kitchens, ideal for modern family living. High-end finishes and attractive neutral decor features throughout and storage rooms are available in the basement of the building.
What's more, residents at Girona Apartments can enjoy sunbathing, swimming and a workout without leaving home thanks to the magnificent rooftop pool and garden and the lower ground floor swimming pool and gym.

Expected delivery date - Q1  2019.

上市日期: 2017年11月20日

联系方式

经纪公司：
Savills
分部：
Residential International
代理经纪:
Residential International
+44 (0) 20 7016 3740

联系方式

经纪公司：
Savills
分部：
Residential International
代理经纪:
Residential International
+44 (0) 20 7016 3740

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_