Eixample Right, Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain

Several apartments available in this excellent new development in Eixample Right with 2 communal pools and a gym.



Brand new 1st  4th floor apartments of 134 to 193 m² in an elegant Modernista building by Enric Sagnier near Passeig de Gracia, Palau de la Musica and all that the city centre has to offer.



These exclusive 2 and 3 bedroom apartments boasts light-filled interiors and spacious living areas, 2 or 3 generous bathrooms and open-plan kitchens, ideal for modern family living. High-end finishes and attractive neutral decor features throughout and storage rooms are available in the basement of the building.

What's more, residents at Girona Apartments can enjoy sunbathing, swimming and a workout without leaving home thanks to the magnificent rooftop pool and garden and the lower ground floor swimming pool and gym.



Expected delivery date - Q1  2019.



