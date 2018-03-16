Tuscan Estate, Magliano In Toscana, Tuscany, Italy

房产描述

Tuscan estate with main house, annex, pool, tennis court in a hill top position with stunning views.



This completely restored Tuscan estate with plenty of privacy is located in the Maremma area, near the charming village of Scansano (15 km away). Grosseto is approximately 30 km away, Siena is around 100 km away, and Rome 160 km.



The property sits at the end of a dirt road in a hilltop position from where you have spectacular views over the rolling hills and valleys of the Maremma. The unique property consists of the main house with a gross surface of approximately 390 sqm, the 70 sqm annex, the natural shaped pool and the tennis court.



The main house has an open entrance hall, large triple aspect living area with open fireplace, an open plan kitchen/dining room, a study, 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.



The separate pool house consists of a small kitchen area, bathrooms and a bedroom.



On the lower level you find a large room with a separate entrance and WC, separate garage, various dining terraces with pergolas.



The property is surrounded by approx. 21,5 hectares of private and beautifully maintained grounds with olive trees. Uniquely shaped and heatable swimming pool with cover, full size tarmac tennis court away from the houses. Gas central heating, mains water and private well, irrigated lawns, alarm system, Wi-Fi etc.



Directions



Scansano: 15 Km

Grosseto: 30 Km

Siena: 100 Km

Rome: 160 Km