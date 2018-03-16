Porto Vecchio, 20137 - France

RV680-Exclusive- Cirindinu, a few steps from the beach of VILATTA, villa built in 2008 on 2 levels, with a area of about 420 sqm with a panoramic view of the gulf of Pinarello and the mountains. The villa offers a living room with fireplace and dining room open on large terrace with sea and mountain views, kitchen, cellar.On the same level, a master bedroom with laundry and large bathroom (italian shower). All rooms open on a partially covered terrace with a sea and mountain views.6 bedrooms with private bath / shower rooms whose a TV lounge with office.Fully air conditioned.Rest room, steam room, large shower, laundry room, cellar, wine cellar, garage. A fully equiped pool house.Overflowing swimming pool of 16 m x 5.5 m, heated, outdoor shower.Garden with local species with ball field.Other property: House built in 2005 and renovated in 2017 on 2 levels with an area of about 91 sqm. The house offers a living / dining room with open kitchen opening on a partially covered terrace.2 bedrooms with its private bathroom with the possibility of a third.Fully air conditioned.Garden planted with local essences.Calm and preserved environment.Remuneration charged to the seller.