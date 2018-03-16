高端地产新闻
在售 - Porto Vecchio, France - ¥26,977,862
Porto Vecchio, 20137 - France

约¥26,977,862
原货币价格 €3,465,000
联排别墅

详情

  • 9
    卧室
  • 6
    浴室 (6 全卫)
  • 5501
    平方英尺

房产描述

RV680-Exclusive- Cirindinu, a few steps from the beach of VILATTA, villa built in 2008 on 2 levels, with a area of about 420 sqm with a panoramic view of the gulf of Pinarello and the mountains. The villa offers a living room with fireplace and dining room open on large terrace with sea and mountain views, kitchen, cellar.On the same level, a master bedroom with laundry and large bathroom (italian shower). All rooms open on a partially covered terrace with a sea and mountain views.6 bedrooms with private bath / shower rooms whose a TV lounge with office.Fully air conditioned.Rest room, steam room, large shower, laundry room, cellar, wine cellar, garage. A fully equiped pool house.Overflowing swimming pool of 16 m x 5.5 m, heated, outdoor shower.Garden with local species with ball field.Other property: House built in 2005 and renovated in 2017 on 2 levels with an area of about 91 sqm. The house offers a living / dining room with open kitchen opening on a partially covered terrace.2 bedrooms with its private bathroom with the possibility of a third.Fully air conditioned.Garden planted with local essences.Calm and preserved environment.Remuneration charged to the seller.

MLS ID: M-65017

联系方式

经纪公司：
Barnes International
分部：
BARNES CORSE
代理经纪:
BARNES CORSE
+33 (0)4 95 76 16 16

周边设施

周边设施
