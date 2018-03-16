高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Ogunquit, ME, United States - ¥12,037,633
免费询盘

Ogunquit, ME, 03907 - United States

385 Shore Rd

约¥12,037,633
原货币价格 $1,899,999
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (3 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 4287
    平方英尺

房产描述

Luxurious home in highly sought after Perkins Cove. Live the good life in this elegantly appointed custom home with breathtaking views of Perkins Cove and the bold Atlantic beyond. The standard of excellence is surpassed in every aspect of this home including design features such as the soft curvature of the balconies to the flawless floor plan that allows for entertaining large groups or quietly enjoying a cognac by one of 4 fireplaces.All of Ogunquit is at your fingertips from this landmark home in the Cove.

房产特征

  • 临水

    联系方式

    经纪公司：
    RE/MAX REALTY ONE
    代理经纪:
    Gail Bergeron
    2072510632

    联系方式

    经纪公司：
    RE/MAX REALTY ONE
    代理经纪:
    Gail Bergeron
    2072510632

    周边设施

    周边设施
    查看这一地区的更多物业
    联系销售团队
    _