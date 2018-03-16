Property located in the vicinity of Lyon (80km), Valence (50km) and Saint Etienne (45km). 10km from the A7 motorway, 1km from all local amenities. Boasting stunning views over the Alps, Vercors and Mont Blanc, this property nestles sweetly in the Haute Ardèche area. Its delightful features include its south facing exposition, a 120m private driveway, and 20,000 sqm of enclosed grounds. The main residence offers 240 sqm of living area, with a swimming pool and pool house accessible from the ground floor. GROUND FLOOR: entry hall, large living room with fireplace and bookshelves, dining room, kitchen, WC, master suite with bathroom, WC and closet, and a further ensuite bedroom. FIRST FLOOR: Two bedrooms, one bathroom, large study with high ceiling and beams. BASEMENT: Crawlspace, central vacuum cleaner and a climate-controlled wine cellar with capacity for 1,000 bottles. OUTBUILDINGS: Caretaker?s lodge featuring lounge/diner, kitchen, WC, bedrooms and shower-room. Double garage with cover for two additional cars. 12 x 6m swimming pool with a children?s area and electronic cover (heating via a new pump), 25 sqm pool house with al-fresco kitchen, granite bar and WC. Around one hectare of grounds comprising a variety of trees (cypress, umbrella pines, Canada oaks, cedars, birches) surrounded by hedgerows that provide protection from the northerly and southerly winds. A hectare of meadowland comprises fruit trees, a water feature and automatic watering facility. Fuel heating, collective water from the village, alarm system.