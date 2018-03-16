In the immediate vicinity of Dinan, in a quiet and harmless environment, stands this ancient lordship whose origins date back to the 14th century. Formerly a place of average justice, its seigniorial origins are marked by a quadrangular tower, mark of power of the Lords. Then between the seventeenth century and today, various modifications have been made in respect of places, giving it its current appearance: welcoming and open to the outside. Its high quality restoration, allows today to live comfortably and to consider various projects and extensions as needed. A well surmounted by a corn cob and dependencies complete the ensemble. The main building and the park are ideally exposed guaranteeing light and sunshine all day long! This unique place is a real invitation to inspiration and tranquility.