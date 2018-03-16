46-30 Center Boulevard

房产描述

This exquisite, sun-drenched corner three-bedroom and 3 bath home features a sprawling living room with impressive floor-to-ceiling windows to bask in spectacular city and water views. Adjoining the living room is an impeccable and sophisticated windowed open kitchen fully equipped with top-of-the-line appliances such as SubZero refrigerator, Viking range/stove, Bosch dishwasher, a 20 bottle wine cooler, abundant white-wood triple-lacquered cabinets and black granite countertops with glass backsplash. Super high-end stainless-steel fixtures are by Growe & Kohler. The stunning master bedroom boasts an expansive en-suite master bathroom in Italian mosaic marble, a soaking bathtub, a separate stall glass-door shower, 2 sinks and lots of cabinet space. The second spacious bedroom comes with its own en-suite bath and an extra-large closet. The third generously-sized bedroom is facing east and also has a big closet. A third bathroom is conveniently located right next to the third bedroom. This magnificent home has north, east and western exposures, soaring high ceilings, en-suite washer and dryer and wood floors throughout. Enjoy the picture-perfect panoramic city and water views from your own balcony located right off your beautiful living room. Designed by the renowned architectural firm Handel Architects, the incomparable View condominium is the only luxurious water-front condo in Long Island City with impeccable amenities that include 24-hour doorman/concierge services, fitness center and Free membership to the Eastcoast Club that offers an indoor heated lap pool, an enormous gym, luxurious sauna and spa, a lavish cinema room, a massive outdoor lounge/rooftop terrace with barbeque grills and cabanas, billiards room, indoor private party/lounge. This prestigious building holds the most coveted address in the neighborhood. Long Island City is one of the most sought-after New York neighborhoods, pulsating with excitement and great energy. Stroll, dine, shop, explore, experience the art that surrounds you, engage your senses and discover what awaits you in this wonderful community. Enjoy the near-by Gantry State Park and stroll along the promenade overlooking the water and city skyline. Moma museum is a short distance away. Come explore some of the finest and unique galleries in the area. It's close proximity to Manhattan is ideal for those who prefer a skip and a hop into the city, only 5 minutes to Grand Central Station via the 7 train and 8 minutes with the East River Ferry. Quick access to E,M & G lines and a short ride to La Guardia & JFK airports. Come be a part of this picture-perfect, glamorous and sophisticated growing community. Low monthly common charges and pilot tax program in place till 2027. For INVESTORS ONLY -- tenant in place paying $6,850 per month until August 2018.