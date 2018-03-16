Westerly, RI, 02891 - United States

SEAWOOD IS AWAITING YOUR FAMILY LEGACY: This 5 acre estate in Watch Hill features a long private driveway that opens to a circular drive leading to the Grand Porch. Upon entering the gleaming hardwood floors of the foyer, a formal living room and fireplace is off to the right with a door to a stone open air covered porch. On the left side of the foyer there is a wood library/den featuring a second fireplace. The far end of the foyer leads to a stone 3 season room overlooking the in ground pool and rose gardens. The formal dining room with built in corner cabinets and Southern wall of windows leads through the classic butlers pantry to the kitchen with its own sun filled dining area with floor to ceiling china cabinets and book cases. A NEW 9 BEDROOM SEPTIC SYSTEM CURRENTLY BEING INSTALLED FOR THIS 5000SF HOME WITH ADDITIONAL 4 CAR GARAGE/CARETAKERS COTTAGE.