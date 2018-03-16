高端地产新闻
在售 - Laguna Beach, CA, United States - ¥11,245,690
Laguna Beach, CA, 92651 - United States

32021 Virginia Way

约¥11,245,690
原货币价格 $1,775,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 1965
    平方英尺

房产描述

Panoramic sit-down ocean and Catalina views from both levels of this completely remodeled and updated beach close home. Barely one block to Laguna Beach's amazing Thousand Steps Beach. Virtually every surface of the house has been redone. Three spacious bedrooms, each with its own bathroom. An over-sized living room opens to a large ocean view entertainment deck. New Kitchen is open to both the living room and a dining/office area. Dual zone Air Conditioning with double pane windows makes for year round comfort and quietness. Two car garage with additional parking for another 4 cars makes this street to street property rare for Laguna. Enjoy the interior courtyard with BBQ as well. This home has it all and could serve comfortably as a primary residence or a great second home...A MUST SEE!!!

MLS ID: LG17261529

联系方式

经纪公司：
Villa Real Estate
代理经纪:
Christopher Sirianni
9495314022

