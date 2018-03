房产描述

LUXURY CLIFFCREST HOME Custom Built 4+1 Bdrm, 5 wshrm Entertainers Delight. Chefs Kitchen, Main Level Living Rm and Family Rm. Mstr W/ 5 Pc Ensuite, W/I Closet & Fireplace. Hand Scraped Solid Oak Floors Through Out. Fenced Yard W/ Deck. No Expenses Spared $1,299,900.