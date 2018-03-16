2301 Staniland Park Road

Prepare to fall in love again - the estate sized lot, the view, the finishings, the area, the people. This stunning beach side home has it all. The private road leads to a drive up the park-like yard to a circular drive. Landscaped and renovated, this home will have you dreaming of holidays by the fire, dinners overlooking the stunning view, bar-b-ques with friends and family. Spacious and bright, gather in the living room, the great room or the kitchen. Sit by the fireplace in the winter or on the deck in the summer. Intimate enough for 2 but plenty of room to entertain. An office with a fireplace, a master suite with custom closet and private bath, wired for surround sound and smart TVs, a wine bar between the kitchen and great room...attention to detail is everywhere in this well thought out and beautifully designed home. Custom kitchen with stone counter tops, baths with custom cabinetry, wood floors engineered to last the years...it's time to enjoy life.

