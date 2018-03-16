252 Millwood Parkway

Extensively Renovated 2017. Area Is The Hidden Gem Of Woodbridge. Architectural & Construction Masterpiece. From Epi Wood Facade To Remarkable Concrete Construction It Is Breathtaking! Indoor/Outdoor Lifestyle W/Dbl Level Floor To Ceiling Window Walls Overlooking South Facing Rear Grounds. Exposed Concrete, White Oak Rift Cut Flrs, Mahogany Ebony Stained Doors, Wenge & Ebony Macassar Wood, Quartz Through Out, 18 Ft Ceilings, Glass Railings & Flooded With Natural Light.Extras:Exclusive Rear Grounds With Natural Walk Out, Cabana With Kitchenette & Bathroom. Prefect For Multi-Generation Family With Lower Level Separate Quarters. Lower Level Bar Area Open To Rec, Games And Dining Room With South Facing Window Walls. 6 Car Heated Garage & More

Additional Property Details