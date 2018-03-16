高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - High Point, NC, United States - ¥6,962,824
免费询盘

High Point, NC, 27262 - United States

1042 Rockford Road

约¥6,962,824
原货币价格 $1,099,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 6
    卧室
  • 6.5
    浴室 (6 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 7703
    平方英尺

房产描述

LISTED BELOW APPRAISAL!!! EXCLUSIVE GOLF COURSE LOT!! Located on the most popular drive in Emerywood! Enter through the gated driveway and be greeted with a GORGEOUS outdoor seating area perfect for entertainment! Complete with 6 Beds/Baths and a FINISHED rustic modern basement, which is the PERFECT for any sports fan! No reservations necessary to enjoy the MASTER SUITE amenities...including sitting area with a marble tile enclosed fireplace and a jetted spa tub. A one of a kind property!
Additional Property Details

MLS ID: 858362

联系方式

经纪公司：
Mitchell Prime Properties
代理经纪:
John-Mark Mitchell
336-682-2552

联系方式

经纪公司：
Mitchell Prime Properties
代理经纪:
John-Mark Mitchell
336-682-2552

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_