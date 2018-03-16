18529 Se May Valley Rd

Custom Built, 2007 Craftsman on a shy 3 acre level lot. Natural landscape bursting with peace & serenity ready for your vision & design. 3300 SqFt, 4 beds, 3 1/2 bth & 2 Bonus rooms. Den, Re-finished Hardwoods, ceramic tile & carpet. Gourmet Granite kitchen w/dbl oven, W/In Pantry, cooktop gas range, SS Apps. Inside/outside cozy gas FP, Patio & private back yard, red barn, massive 40 X 60 Shop w/Loft, 3 bed 1 bath ADU) & room to roam. Issaquah schools, minutes to I-405, I-90, shopping & dining.

