15 Lake Vista Lane

A picture may paint a thousand words, but there still aren't enough pictures to do justice to this wonderful homestead nestled into the North Georgia hills just outside of downtown Commerce and almost equidistant from Hartsfield and Greenville-Spartanburg airports. The property, comprised of two lots in the upscale Montgomery Shores subdivision, spans nearly 19 acres and boasts a fully-stocked 4-acre lake, a lighted tennis court with basketball hoop and tennis backboard for solo practice, a heated saltwater pool (10 feet deep, and perfect for diving certifications), and multiple potential building sites for a barn or stable (though inside the Commerce city limits, the property is zoned for horses), and two gated entrances regularly patrolled by Commerce police. Literally dozens of tons of concrete were used to sculpt both the house and the surrounding amenities, but there is also intricate stone work on the paths and walkways with material native to the property. That doesn't even mention the outdoor kitchen area near the pool, the marble accoutrements both inside and outside the home, or the guest house/pool space that the current owner uses as an aviary, complete with a hospital-grade ventilation system. Then there's also the none-too-small matter of the house itself. Just a touch over 8,500 square feet (per appraisal), the home features three bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths on the main level, and another three beds and two baths on the terrace level. Gourmet kitchens gra

