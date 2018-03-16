高端地产新闻
在售 - Santa Paula, United States - ¥8,553,060
Santa Paula, 93060 - United States

18000 S South Mountain Rd

约¥8,553,060
原货币价格 $1,350,000

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 2
    浴室 (2 全卫)
  • 2424
    平方英尺

房产描述

Phenomenal 2 Acre property consisting of 2 parcels. #107-0-050-475/1.379 Acres with all 'Custom' dwellings & #107-0-050-455/.61 Acres. Main Res. 3 Bdrm. 2 bath, home. Living room with open beam ceilings-amazing views from all windows-2 sided fireplace into dining room, amazing family room with French doors & gorgeous fireplace, 480 Sq.Ft.'Hobby Room' with an attached office with private entry. 6+ car garage/shop built in 2006 with full bath. Custom 2 Bdrm. 1 bath home above 'Shop' that is absolutely gorgeous with decks off Master Bdrm. & dining area. 'Breath-Taking' is truly and UNDERSTATEMENT! Oh..lets not forget the lovely pool, spa & built-in BBQ all at the end of a wonderful covered patio & deck with French doors from Liv. Rm. and Mstr. Bdrm. A TRUE 'RETREAT' into nature at an

上市日期: 2017年11月16日

MLS ID: 217013821

联系方式

分部：
CENTURY21 Troop Real Estate
代理经纪:
George Morris
8059210030

周边设施

周边设施
