高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Alpharetta, United States - ¥9,364,016
免费询盘

Alpharetta, 30004 - United States

3274 Watsons

约¥9,364,016
原货币价格 $1,478,000

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 5.5
    浴室 (5 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 6000
    平方英尺

房产描述

If teeing off steps away from your backyard, or partaking in all the amenities that this prestigious subdivision has to offer: dine in the wood paneled clubhouse, rejuvenate at the fitness centre, play volleyball and tennis, or simply relax in the indoor solarium or outdoor pool. Not to mention playing golf on the Tom Watson designed course. The Manor has this and more. So begin your journey into this luxurious lifestyle by creating your own custom new masterpiece by Khoury Builders, well known for elegant sophistication and meticulous attention to detail.

上市日期: 2017年11月18日

MLS ID: 5934845

联系方式

分部：
CENTURY21 Connect Realty
代理经纪:
Michael Prewett
7706406800

联系方式

分部：
CENTURY21 Connect Realty
代理经纪:
Michael Prewett
7706406800

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_