630 East 8th Street

Welcome to 630 E 8 St located on a beautiful tree lined street in Kensington. This semi-detached home gets amazing light from windows on three sides. The front door opens into a gracious foyer with a large bay window. The classic layout flows seamlessly from foyer to living room to dining room to kitchen and breakfast room. A powder room is thoughtfully located between the dining room and kitchen. The second floor features three bedrooms and a full bathroom. The huge master bedroom easily fits a king size bed and amble furniture with room to spare. The fully finished basement boasts a large recreation room, laundry room, workshop and cedar lined closet. A shared driveway leads to a large one car garage and a paved rear patio with enough space for two more cars. Conveniently located a few blocks away from the Ditmas Ave F and Newkirk Plaza B\Q subway stops.