在售 - Southampton, NY, United States - ¥26,926,300
免费询盘

Southampton, NY, 11968 - United States

地址暂不公布

约¥26,926,300
原货币价格 $4,250,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 4.5
    浴室 (2 全卫, 5 半卫)
  • 2500
    平方英尺 (0.27 平方英尺)

房产描述

Located just around the corner from Southampton's Main St and a couple blocks from Little Plains ocean beach, you will find this completly renovated and new to the market this charming cottage is a real,rare gem and ready to move in. The Designer owned 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom main house is the perfect Beach house in the heart of Southampton Village and close to Gin Lane beaches. Overlooking the privet garden and terrace the first floor features an open floor plan with chefs kitchen, dining, living room area, den, one bed and bathroom. The second floor offers a master with cathedral ceiling, bath, dressing room and an additional 2 bedrooms.The oversized garage has a beautiful studio with fireplace. Enough room for a large pool and the beautiful stone terraces with wood burning fireplace are inviting for beautiful entertaining.

MLS ID: 15620

联系方式

经纪公司：
The Corcoran Group
代理经纪:
Marcella O'Callaghan
631-702-9219

周边设施

周边设施
