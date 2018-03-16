Located just around the corner from Southampton's Main St and a couple blocks from Little Plains ocean beach, you will find this completly renovated and new to the market this charming cottage is a real,rare gem and ready to move in. The Designer owned 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom main house is the perfect Beach house in the heart of Southampton Village and close to Gin Lane beaches. Overlooking the privet garden and terrace the first floor features an open floor plan with chefs kitchen, dining, living room area, den, one bed and bathroom. The second floor offers a master with cathedral ceiling, bath, dressing room and an additional 2 bedrooms.The oversized garage has a beautiful studio with fireplace. Enough room for a large pool and the beautiful stone terraces with wood burning fireplace are inviting for beautiful entertaining.