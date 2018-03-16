高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Austin, United States - ¥14,888,660
免费询盘

Austin, 78733 - United States

809 N Weston Ln

约¥14,888,660
原货币价格 $2,350,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 6
    浴室 (6 全卫)
  • 5676
    平方英尺 (3.87 英亩)

房产描述

New construction for sale! 4,884 sqft main house w/attached 2-car garage and 3-car detached garage w/ a 792 sqft 1 bed, 1.5 bath guest suite. Interior layout of the 1st floor of the main house features a gourmet chef's kitchen that opens to the separate living & dining rooms. The master suite is on the left wing of the house. Second floor to boast a media room w/ the second & third bedrooms on either side, each w/ their own private bath and walk in closet. Sprawling backyard complete with pool/pool deck!

MLS ID: 4334219

联系方式

分部：
RE/MAX POSH PROPERTIES
代理经纪:
Mary Anne McMahon
(512) 947-9684

联系方式

分部：
RE/MAX POSH PROPERTIES
代理经纪:
Mary Anne McMahon
(512) 947-9684

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_