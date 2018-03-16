809 N Weston Ln

New construction for sale! 4,884 sqft main house w/attached 2-car garage and 3-car detached garage w/ a 792 sqft 1 bed, 1.5 bath guest suite. Interior layout of the 1st floor of the main house features a gourmet chef's kitchen that opens to the separate living & dining rooms. The master suite is on the left wing of the house. Second floor to boast a media room w/ the second & third bedrooms on either side, each w/ their own private bath and walk in closet. Sprawling backyard complete with pool/pool deck!